Sunny and hot for your Saturday

For your start to the weekend we are dry, under mostly clear skies out there. We do have some areas of patchy fog to keep an eye on this morning. For the morning expect sunny skies with the heat and humidity rolling in late this morning.
Scattered chances of rain and thunderstorms will remain in the forecast for today, and the weekend. Chances are looking slight, but if we do see rain today it will be hit or miss for a majority of us here in the valley.
Highs ranging in the lower 90s for the afternoon.
Closing out our Saturday, we continue under clear skies with lows dropping to the 70s.
Sunday, expect much of the same.
We are starting to cool off headed into the last week of July. Looking at the upper 80s, and even dipping into the mid-80s as we roll into the first days of August. This is all thanks to heavier cloud coverage during the week and a trough passing through northern Alabama mid-week.
With next week being cooler, we are also seeing greater chances at rain, so have the umbrella on standby.
