Young mother details her COVID-19 experience

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - What does it feel like to experience COVID-19?
For 30-year-old Casey Lynn, it started with a sore throat and a headache, but after a couple of days it became far worse. Our news partners at the Moulton Advertiser talked with her about her experience.
Casey started feeling a little under the weather on Friday, July 10. She said she assumed she had strep throat, but as the day dragged on she began developing a dry cough she attributed to the itchy sensation she began feeling in her throat and chest.
By Sunday, Lynn said she woke up and felt “10 times worse.”
“It was like I had the flu on steroids,” she said as she described her symptoms, which included runny nose, sneezing, sore throat, nausea, the loss of taste and smell, and severe body aches.
By Monday, Lynn had a fever of 100.4. Convinced she had the flu and strep throat, she drove to an Urgent Care Clinic in Madison and was swabbed for the rapid COVID-19 test and for strep.
“Strep was negative, but COVID was not,” she said. “My heart sank because I really didn’t think (the virus) was a real thing. It is, and it is so bad.”
While others with mild cases of COVID-19 have reported getting better within two to three weeks, Lynn said by day six with the virus, she felt her chest would collapse.
“There are times I feel like I’m fine and I can get up and move around, but as soon as I’m active again fatigue and shortness of breath sets in. It’s almost like I’ve taken a heavy dose of Nyquil; I’m that tired,” she said.
Lynn has four children at home, ranging in ages from 12 to one. She said she feared her toddler and her youngest had caught the virus as well when they each began exhibiting symptoms, but they received their test results last Friday, both of which were fortunately negative.
Lynn said her youngest is still showing signs and symptoms, and she was told her children could still contract it as long as Lynn is contagious.
“She’s also having trouble breathing, it’s like she can’t catch her breath,” Lynn said of her youngest child. “We’ve been told because it is a virus, either way we’ll just have to let it run its course. She’s been taking the same breathing treatments I have, but a much smaller dose and it’s helped some.”
Lynn said what’s more discouraging than the symptoms she and her daughter are experiencing is how ostracized she’s felt from her community.
As a student at Calhoun Community College, who continued attending night classes even during the pandemic, Lynn said she felt obligated to call her school and let them know she had tested positive. She was told she was the first case.
“I just want to share my experience in the hopes that others who are maybe scared to say they have this will want to share theirs as well,” she said. “People need to know about the virus, because it’s very real and it’s so much worse than the flu.”
