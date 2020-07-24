Worried about COVID exposure? Leaving child in car is not an option!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you have errands to run, you might be wondering,”Is it safer to leave my kids in the car to avoid potentially exposing them to the virus?” That answer is clear: no.
With the summer months bringing such high temperatures, a child’s risk of vehicular heat stroke is severe.
“Already across the country in 2020, eleven children have died from what we call ‘vehicular heat stroke,‘” says Dr. J. Langston Lee, a Huntsville Hospital pediatrician.
The tragedy happens fast. In just the first 10 minutes, a parked car can reach 80% of its maximum temperature, and children’s bodies overheat much faster than adults'.
So, when it comes to the risk of taking your kids in a store versus the risk of leaving them in the car, the latter is far more dangerous.
”I would say right now, honestly it would be safer to take your child into Walmart as long as they’re wearing a mask, as long as they’re practicing safe hand hygiene,” says Dr. Lee. “So washing hands, using hand sanitizer, of course trying to keep their hands to themselves in the store, and as soon as you leave the store, have them sanitize their hands, wash their hands when you get home.”
With more than half of vehicular heat stroke cases occurring unintentionally though, meaning the child was accidentally left in the car, Dr. Lee encourages you to make every effort to “look before you lock.”
“Sometimes people leave an important item in the backseat with their kids,” says Dr. Lee. “So, they’ll leave their cellphone in their backseat, or they’ll leave their work bag purposely in their backseat to remind them to look in the backseat.”
Also, if you happen to notice a child left in a car, Dr. Lee urges you to immediately call 9-1-1.
It could be a matter of life and death.
