Working parents facing challenges of virtual schooling

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With many students learning from home this fall, some working parents throughout Madison County are now going to have to look to their employers for help, especially those who can’t work from home.
Catalyst Center for Business and Entrepreneurship CEO Lisa Mays Davis says they’re starting to talk to local businesses right now to help guide them through this.
She says being flexible with your employee’s hours is a huge way to help.
“We all have to look in the mirror and say, ‘OK, what do we want to be remembered for as an employer, as an organization.' Beyond just the day-to-day grind of the work, it’s checking in with your employees, it’s checking in to make sure they’re doing OK,” Davis said.
And mothers in Madison County have started advocating on behalf of working parents. One of them, Allison Daily, wanted to speak out.
Daily is able to stay home with her children but she says her heart aches for those who can’t.
“No parent should have to be in the situation where they’re choosing between their next income and their child. The time to have conversations with your employees is now. What can you do to help them. Think outside the box,” Daily said.
Daily suggested doing things like turning a conference room or a break room into a virtual learning lab for students.
