Staying warm & muggy with hit or miss storms today and this weekend

Each day this weekend will bring the threat of isolated showers and storms, which will also bring the threat of some heavy downpours and gusty winds. Temperatures through the weekend will level out into the low to mid 90s with feels like temperatures between 98 to 104 degrees. The heat and humidity will continue as we move into next week with temperatures staying into the low 90s, maybe even a few spots with the upper 80s. We will have to watch the tropics which are becoming more active. Hanna developed into a Tropical Storm last night and Tropical Storm Gonzalo is churning through the Atlantic and pushing towards the Caribbean. We will continue to watch this and let you know how it may impact us here in the Valley as the system continues westward!