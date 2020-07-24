Staying warm & muggy with hit or miss storms today and this weekend

Happy Friday! The summer weather we have seen all week continues out there again this afternoon.
Another warm and muggy morning out there to start your Friday with areas of isolated fog as well. Temperatures are into the mid 70s this morning and we are expecting to climb back into the low to mid 90s. Just like every other day out there this week, we will see isolated storms develop by midday becoming wider spread through the middle of the afternoon. These storms will have the potential to be strong, bringing periods of torrential rainfall which may lead to local flooding. Strong gusts of wind, small hail, and frequent lightning/thunder will also be possible with these storms as well. Where we don’t see storms there will once again be heat index values near 100-degrees.
Each day this weekend will bring the threat of isolated showers and storms, which will also bring the threat of some heavy downpours and gusty winds. Temperatures through the weekend will level out into the low to mid 90s with feels like temperatures between 98 to 104 degrees. The heat and humidity will continue as we move into next week with temperatures staying into the low 90s, maybe even a few spots with the upper 80s. We will have to watch the tropics which are becoming more active. Hanna developed into a Tropical Storm last night and Tropical Storm Gonzalo is churning through the Atlantic and pushing towards the Caribbean. We will continue to watch this and let you know how it may impact us here in the Valley as the system continues westward!
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.