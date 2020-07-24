State Superintendent says “uncertainty” is biggest concern for upcoming school year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re less than a month from a new school year, where classes take place in person or online and there’s a lot of concern from parents, students and teachers.
State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey says his biggest concern right now is all the uncertainty. Mackey says normally schools provide a day-to day regimen for students like getting a hot meal, getting to see their friends and around teachers who love their students and having the opportunity to learn something every day.
Dr. Mackey says some of those things still exist but in a different way now. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced students and teachers out of those daily routines and Mackey says its having an impact on everyone.
“It’s really stressing out students and teachers and families. So it’s going to be tough to deal with that uncertainty throughout the school year but unfortunately we are in a period in society when uncertainty’s kind of the new norm and we’re just going to have to live through that,” Mackey said.
The state estimates between 40-50% of students will learn virtually this year either through their school district opting to start online or parents choosing remote learning.
