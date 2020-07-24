State hospital leader warns of ‘potentially disastrous’ situation if virus continues to spread

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) – Tuesday marked the most deaths in a single day since this pandemic began, with 40 people in Alabama dying from COVID-19. It was also the ninth day in a row more than 1,000 people were hospitalized with the virus.
“I think we have a very, very short window to get this under control and if we don’t, I think we will reap the consequences of that in terms of hospitalizations, deaths and disruption to our routine lifestyle for a long time to come,” said Dr. Don Williamson, President, Alabama Hospital Association.
Dr. Williamson joined Senator Doug Jones for a news conference on Tuesday.
Alabama’s former State Health Officer said he is concerned about the trends, increasing cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. He said while the healthcare system is strained, it’s managing, and said there is still time to change course to avoid “potentially disastrous situation.”
“This is one of those rare diseases where we control our future. If we, over the next 10 days to 2 weeks, will put on masks, will avoid large group gatherings, will maintain 6-feet of social distancing, will wash our hands and do all the things it seems like we’ve talked about forever, we will make a meaningful difference in the transmission of this virus,” said Dr. Williamson.
He said this requires people to change their behavior and believes a statewide face covering ordinance would help changing “social mores.”
“It’s shifting it from 80% of people not wearing masks and the 20% who are wearing masks being outliers, to shifting it to where its socially expected that you will wear a mask and that 80-90% of people are wearing masks and the 10-15% of people who are not wearing masks are the outliers, and again, most people will comply because most people want to follow the law.”
Dr. Williamson warned the alternative to wearing a mask and following other social distancing measures, is “more people sick, hospitals filled,” and more deaths.
“It just, you know, just troubles me greatly we could potentially have people who end up hospitals and die for something that’s largely preventable if we just make the right personal decisions,” said Dr. Williamson.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.