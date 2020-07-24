Researchers ‘optimistic’ ahead of COVID-19 vaccine trial at UAB

“My day is involved with a lot of Zoom calls to prepare for these vaccine studies, to talk with other investigators throughout the nation, throughout the world to figure out who we want to enroll, how we want to enroll, what’s going to happen when somebody gets infected, because this is an efficacy study. How do we monitor that, how do we collect samples in people who are infected, and how do we gear up our staffing in order to be able to do the largest trial we’ve done in many, many years,” explained Dr. Goepfert.