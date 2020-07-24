Decatur sewer project may result in rate increase

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Utilities is considering a plan that would double the speed of pipe replacement to reduce sewer overflows.
But, the money for that work has to come from somewhere. The company is discussing the possibility of increasing costumer rates.
The pipe replacement plan calls for rehabbing 190 miles of pipes over 40 years.
According to our partners at the Decatur Daily, General Manager Ray Hardin wants the work done in half that time.
A 40-year timeline would average about $3.6 million per year in the first five years, and a 20-year plan would cost an average of $7.7 million per year over the same time period.
The company says it is still waiting on a study of its sanitary sewer overflows. Hardin says that should be done in four to six weeks.
