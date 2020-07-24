Madison River of Hope now complete

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The final stones have been laid for the Madison River of Hope. It’s an art project that helped raise money for a good cause.
The painted rock garden in Dublin Park is a display of more than 2,000 painted stones.
It memorializes the historic time we find ourselves in.
It also helped raise money for local coronavirus relief.
“Madison is a great community, and we have many partners. And I think one of the things that makes us unique and great is the interaction between our community partners, our city, our schools. And so today is just to me, an outward symbol of this community having hope as we move forward through this trying time, and that everybody’s in it together,” said Ed Nichols, superintendent for Madison City Schools.
You can visit the River of Hope at Bill’s Hill at Dublin Park.
