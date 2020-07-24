Lawrence County Commission office employee tests positive for COVID-19

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Lawrence County Commission office is closed until further notice following an employee testing positive for COVID-19.
According to Commission Chairman Bobby Burch, the employee worked in the office on Monday showing no COVID symptoms. Early Tuesday morning, the employee became sick and called her doctor. The doctor suggested getting tested for COVID-19.
The employee did not go to work at any time on Tuesday.
The Lawrence County Commission office was closed on Tuesday and went through a deep cleaning process on Wednesday.
All employees and necessary agencies have been notified of the situation.
