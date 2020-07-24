Isolated storm chances, highs in the 90s all weekend

Pop-up showers and a few storms remain possible trough 9 p.m. Some locally heavy rain will be possible. Expect a 30 to 45-minute delay in your outdoor plans if these showers move in.
It will be much the same all weekend. Isolated storms will pop up and produce locally heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning and then fall apart. As the rain cooled air spreads out we will see additional isolated storms pop up each afternoon. Some areas will stay dry for a few days. The storms will basically develop in new areas each afternoon depending on the rain cooled boundaries. Highs will be in the lower 90s.
Tropical Storm Hanna is growing in size and strength in the western Gulf of Mexico. It is tracking west and is expected to make landfall south of Corpus Christi, Texas Saturday afternoon. If you are traveling to the Alabama Gulf Coast expect scattered showers and storms along with rough surf conditions. Expect red flags on the beach due to the high rip current risk. Conditions should improve there by Monday.
Around Wednesday next week we will see a change to the weather pattern. Right now it looks like more cloud cover and we could be dealing with storm complexes coming at us from the northwest Thursday and Friday. This could lead to several hours of rain and up to 3 inches in some areas Thursday through Friday. Highs should back off into the lower to middle 80s.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.