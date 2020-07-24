Huntsville Hospital drive-thru testing sites for next week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Hospital, Thrive Alabama and the city of Huntsville are teaming up to offer drive-thru testing again next week.
Testing hours are 9 a.m.-1 p.m. or until supplies run out.
Huntsville Hospital says approximately 300 specimen collection kits are available each day.
The testing schedule is:
- Monday, July 27 – John Hunt Park
- Tuesday, July 28 – John Hunt Park
- Wednesday, July 29 – John Hunt Park
- Thursday, July 30 – Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church (759 Pine Grove Rd., Harvest, AL 35749)
- Friday, July 31 – Asbury Church (980 Hughes Rd., Madison, AL 35758)
Mobile testing is intended for asymptomatic individuals with recent exposure to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. No physician order is required, but patients should bring their driver’s license or other photo ID and health insurance card.
Huntsville Hospital’s Fever & Flu Clinic at 120 Governors Dr. is the community’s primary testing location for anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, such as fever, cough or shortness of breath. The clinic is open weekdays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Drivers should enter John Hunt Park from Jaycee Way. Attendants will be on hand to direct you to the specimen collection area. Drivers and passengers should remain inside their vehicle at all times.
Specimens collected at the drive-thru sites and Fever & Flu Clinic are sent to outside laboratories where test results have been taking about a week.
