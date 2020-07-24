Hoover RC3 student saves friend from choking

Parker Underwood (left) saved Hudson from choking while eating at a Hoover restaurant in June. (Source: WBRC)
July 24, 2020 at 6:33 AM CDT - Updated July 24 at 6:43 AM

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Parker Underwood is a hero, even though he says he doesn’t feel like one.

Parker, a junior at the Fire Science Academy at Hoover RC3, jumped into action in early June when one of his friends starting choking while eating at Buffalo Wild Wings in Hoover.

Without hesitation, Parker jumped into action when he noticed something was wrong with Hudson, his brother’s friends. Using his training from Hoover RC3, Parker was able to stop Hudson from choking.

“I don’t feel super special, but I do know that I helped someone that day,” Parker said. “I’m glad it turned out the way it did.”

You can watch Parker and Hudson tell the story below.

