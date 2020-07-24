COVID-19 in Alabama: State sees 1,672 new cases in 24 hours

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports there have been 74,365 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama since March.
There have been 1,395 confirmed deaths statewide.
There have been a total of 627,344 tests.
In the last 14 days, 167,811 tests have been reported to the state with 23,334 people testing positive.
The state reports 8,995 people have been hospitalized since March 13.
There have been 32,510 presumed recoveries. ADPH says this number is updated weekly.
Those numbers are as of 10 a.m. Friday. These statistics are updated by ADPH regularly. You can track those plus find numbers for your specific county in this dashboard provided and updated by the Alabama Department of Public Health.
