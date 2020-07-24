COVID-19 in Alabama: State sees 1,672 new cases in 24 hours

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | March 18, 2020 at 4:32 PM CDT - Updated July 24 at 10:43 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports there have been 74,365 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama since March.

There have been 1,395 confirmed deaths statewide.

There have been a total of 627,344 tests.

In the last 14 days, 167,811 tests have been reported to the state with 23,334 people testing positive.

The state reports 8,995 people have been hospitalized since March 13.

There have been 32,510 presumed recoveries. ADPH says this number is updated weekly.

Those numbers are as of 10 a.m. Friday. These statistics are updated by ADPH regularly. You can track those plus find numbers for your specific county in this dashboard provided and updated by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

NORTH ALABAMA CASES - DAILY COMPARISON

SOURCE: ALABAMA DEPT. OF PUBLIC HEALTH / UPDATED JULY 24

COUNTY JULY 24 CASES (10 a.m.) JULY 23 CASES (10 a.m.) NEW CASES
Colbert 843 823 +20
Cullman 911 888 +23
DeKalb 1,426 1,407 +19
Franklin 1,064 1,051 +13
Jackson 625 613 +12
Lauderdale 857 826 +31
Lawrence 227 216 +11
Limestone 970 946 +24
Madison 4,040 3,886 +154
Marshall 2,585 2,546 +39
Morgan 1,864 1,830 +34

