Cheerleading will still have school spirit, but less acrobatics this fall

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - High school sports will continue for now, but those who cheer them on, will have to make some adjustments.
This year, cheering in a pandemic means less acrobatics, but they’ll still have plenty of school spirit.
Some have said “Without cheerleading, it’s just a game” and Huffman High School Cheer Coach, Tometta Moore, is hoping her squad will be able to bring the same enthusiasm they have in the past.
“It is really hard. We haven’t met as of yet, only through our GroupMe have we met with each other. I’m starting now, the second week in August with my girls that I had previously. I didn’t even get the opportunity to have any new tryouts, so we’re just going to start with our previous girls and then see what happens once virtual school begins in August,” Moore said.
Team members are used to taking safety precautions while stunting, but this year, the team’s rival is COVID-19.
So, for the safety of the girls, stunting is out.
“That’s going to be kind of hard because we’ve worked so hard to get to the level of being able to do some different and unique stunts. So, that’s really going to take away. I’m hoping and praying that we’ll continue to do the gymnastics part, the back handsprings, the tucks, the layouts,” Moore said.
This year is bittersweet for Moore, who’d planned to retire as Huffman’s cheer coach at the end of the year.
The team was eagerly anticipating competition season with other Birmingham City Schools, but that event is still up in the air.
“We started it five years ago and we have been champions each year for the large varsity,” Moore explained.
“So, we were going to go out with a bang, but seeing as how it may not happen, it’s kind of rough and it’s kind of sad especially for my seniors who have worked so hard the past 3 to 4 years. I have some girls who’s been on there since their freshman year, so that would really be hard for them,” Moore said.
Moore said she will be meeting with the school athletic director soon, to learn more about how much contact the team can have this year, and whether they will be required to wear face coverings while cheering.
In the meantime, she’s hoping this virus will be under control, at least by spring, so they can compete like they normally do.
