‘Anything to keep him safe': Florence mom concerned about school year

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Mya Owens is on the fence about sending her son back to school in the fall
“I want him to have structure and I really don’t want him to get behind academically so that’s really where we are right now,” said Owens.
But she says with the cases rising in North Alabama it looks like he will be cracking open his laptop for virtual school.
“I don’t want to be at work worrying hey did my child catch the coronavirus today, so that’s going to be… I’m a nervous wreck,” said Owens.
Owens is a single mom of two and she works a 40-hour shift. Her oldest son is going to the fourth grade.
She says adjusting to virtual learning is going to be a challenge.
“The hardest part is going to be making sure he stays on task and me getting off work making sure every assignment is completed. It’s just going to be, it’s really going to be hard finding the balance,” said Owens.
They live with her parents so while she’s at work her two boys will be with them.
She says despite the challenges that will come being a single mom and working 40 hours a week, Ultimately, the decision will come down to safety.
“Anything to keep him safe. That’s going to be the biggest thing right now,” said Owens.
And whatever she decides she believes he will excel.
“We are our children’s first teachers. I feel very strong. He is very smart and i feel like he will adapt well,” said Owens.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.