AL Nursing Home Association willing to work with UAB on vaccine testing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB infectious disease doctors said Thursday they hope to test a vaccine for COVID-19 on residents in nursing homes.
This clinical trial will test whether a vaccine developed by Oxford University and drug manufacturer AstraZeneca will protect against COVID-19.
The study will enroll 33,000 people nationwide and at least 500 local people.
We checked in with the Alabama Nursing Home Association Friday to see if they'd be on board.
ANHA Spokesperson John Matson said they would definitely be willing to work with UAB to facilitate the vaccine trial.
“We’re very hopeful like everyone else is that that is a cure or a vaccine for COVID-19 out there. And if there’s something we could do that could assist UAB in that study, certainly we’d be glad to help them,” said Matson. “If they want to reach out to us, we’d be ready to listen.”
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.