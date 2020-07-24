Afternoon storms and highs in the 90s for your Friday

Isolated chances at storms this afternoon. Most of the rain will stay to the northeastern portion of the state, giving us periods of heavy rainfall and gusty winds.
We are looking at highs around the 90 degree mark this afternoon under some light cloud coverage. Clouds will build up and break apart this afternoon, eventually clearing as we go into the overnight hours.
Slightly cooler for your Friday afternoon, but it doesn’t last. As we head into the weekend, more sunshine and less rain are the story, along with some heat.
Temperatures for Saturday and Sunday are back into the lower 90s.
The start to your workweek is looking a little cloudy and rainy, but the good news is we cool down headed into August.
For the next 10 days you can expect to see afternoon storms develop, rain and cooler temperatures to finish out the month. We trend cooler headed into the first week of August.
