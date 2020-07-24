ADOC responds to federal review alleging excessive force against inmates

“Today’s letter was an expected follow-up to the initial findings the Department of Justice made public in April 2019, thus completing this investigative progress which began in 2016. We will be carefully reviewing these serious allegations in the coming weeks. My Administration remains hopeful that with the completion of this investigation, the state and federal governments can finally reach a resolution to all of the Department’s allegations. I am as committed as ever to improving prison safety through necessary infrastructure investment, increased correctional staffing, comprehensive mental-health care services, and effective rehabilitation programs, among other items. We all desire an effective, Alabama solution to this Alabama problem, and my Administration will put in the hard work and long hours necessary to achieve that result.”