Woman accused of driving through Fyffe Town Park gates, car break-in

FYFFE, Ala. (WAFF) - DeKalb County investigators made an arrest regarding a car break-in at Dobson Cabinet Shop early Wednesday and damage to gates at the Fyffe Town Park.
Investigators believe the suspect was under the influence of narcotics when she left her home in Grove Oak in the early morning hours on Wednesday. After damaging her own home, she drove through two locked gates at the Fyffe Town Park, causing damage to her vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.
Investigators say the, at approximately 7 a.m., she broke into a vehicle at Dobson Cabinet Shop at Peak’s Corner on County Road 50.
The suspect’s vehicle was reportedly caught on multiple security cameras during the incidents.
Angelia Smith, 35, was arrested later Wednesday and charged with unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle.
Deputies say the Fyffe Police Department is pursuing additional charges regarding the damaged gates at the town park.
