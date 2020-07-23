What does virtual school really look like?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’ve heard the words “virtual school” a lot lately. More districts are turning to that option when school starts back in a few weeks. So, what does that really look like? State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey says a virtual day should include students doing a lot of individual self-guided instruction.
“They’re doing lessons. They’re watching videos. They’re watching pre-recorded lectures. They are practicing skills whether that be social studies or math or reading,” Dr. Mackey said.
And then Mackey says they’ll do assessment on what they’re learning which will also be online. Mackey tells us students should also get the opportunity to Face-Time their teachers during the week.
“They should be having regular face time with their teachers because they need interaction with the teachers where they can ask questions, where the teachers can ask questions of them. That’s an important aspect to a really good virtual learning program,” Dr. Mackey said.
We know virtual learning will look different depending on the school district. Also some districts are providing students and teachers with devices and laptops and in some cases personal hotspots to make online learning more accessible for everyone.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.