Terry Willis honored for 1,000-mile walk for equality

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man has returned home a hero.
We told you about Terry Willis’ journey from Huntsville to Minneapolis.
He walked 1,000 miles to the spot George Floyd was killed.
“I never in a million years thought I would be sitting here, standing holding this.”
Willis says it’s been a tough road.
“I have labels on me. Felony. But I never gave up. I just kept on pushing,” Willis said.
His fight for equality took his feet across the country.
One thousand miles and 40 days later he reached Minneapolis
“A lot of us pray with our knees, pray with our fingertips on Facebook. He prayed with his feet and brought action and attention across this nation,” Huntsville City Council President Devyn Keith said.
Keith presented Willis with a certificate Thursday night.
“So from my heart, from the council members, from the mayor, I want to say thank you and offer you this resolution of recognition,” Keith said.
“It’s very emotional. It’s been an emotional journey. The energy, the love, the support. It’s been incredible. And I just feel loved,” Willis said.
One thing is for sure: Terry’s got some fans. One person flew from Michigan, others traveled from Kentucky and Tennessee, just to be here and watch Terry receive his award.
Franquita Hughes is one of the people who traveled to meet Terry.
“I was on Facebook one day. One of my friends had posted it. And ever since then I have watched him from day one. I mean he has really inspired a lot of people,” Hughes said.
“Had I known that I could bring the nation together by walking. I would have walked several years ago,” Willis said.
