Spotty rain and storms for your afternoon

For your Thursday afternoon, we are seeing some clouds begin to build.
We will become mostly cloudy headed into the next couple hours and start to see spotty rain move in. Much like Wednesday, we can expect brief downpours and wind speeds to pick up. Not everyone will see rain this afternoon, but for those who do, lightning and a chance at hail are expected as well.
Going into the evening, the rain and clouds begin to break apart and move east. We top out our afternoon in the lower 90s.
Rain today and tomorrow will help us break that afternoon heat as it rolls on through.
Friday will be slightly cooler with highs near 90. Rain and afternoon storms will be the story, along with the summertime heat for the next few days. These storms are looking slight as of now, but could build into something more severe, so keep that in mind as we go through the afternoon.
For your weekend, heat indices are still in the triple digits and highs continue into the lower 90s. Rolling into the workweek, and the end of July, we are seeing more of the same.
Afternoon thunderstorms, highs in the 90s and spotty rain for the next 10 days.
