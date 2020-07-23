Sonnie Hereford IV remembers John Lewis and his life as a Civil Rights leader

“It’ was really special to meet him because I had considered him for a long time to be the greatest living civil rights hero in the country. At one point during our panel I made a point about the supreme court trying to weaken the voting rights act and John Lewis turned to me and said I was in California last week, he said I tried to make that point, but I didn’t make it as good as you did and that was one of the proudest moments of my life,” said Hereford.