Morgan County homicide victim identified after body found floating in Tennessee River

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A spokesperson for the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says a homicide investigation is now underway after a body found was floating in the Tennessee River near Bluff City Landing on Wednesday morning.
Mike Swafford with the Sheriff’s Office says the victim was identified as 54-year-old David James McCluskey of Russellville.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone with information come forward.
McCluskey’s cause of death hasn’t been released yet.
