Marshall County Schools announce reopening plans, new technology devices

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Students in Marshall County will have the option to return to school online or on campus this year.
They will also have high-tech support to help assist them.
On Aug. 20, students and staff will head back to school.
For those who decide to take classes online, lessons will still look the same thanks to a new program called Excel Ed that teachers will use.
“It’s an audio enhancement video program that allows students to receive remote instruction from their regular classroom teacher. So, teachers can create, record deliver instruction and live-stream instruction if they choose to,” said Cindy Wigley, Marshall County Schools superintendent.
Wigley said in March they decided to also provide students with chrome books and hot spots .
“We wanted to make sure that each of our students have access to the internet and had a device even over the summer months, so that they can work on enrichment even when they are not in school,” said Wigley.
The Marshall County school district made the decision to offer in-person and virtual school options based on the parents responses from a survey sent to parents.
To ensure that students are safe, the Marshall County school district has spent more than $200,000 on cleaning supplies.
“We have added an additional 31 sprayers, so we now have 61 sprayers throughout our districts that will actually clean and grab the surface and that will be for our buses and facilities. We have extra folks that will come in and do additional cleaning in the classrooms when kids are not there,” said Wigley.
Wigley says if cases continue to rise and they are advised to shift to online learning they will move in that direction to keep everyone safe.
