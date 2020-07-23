Major automotive supplier coming to Shoals

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Hundreds of new jobs will soon be arriving in Muscle Shoals.
Earlier this week, the city took another step forward in bringing a major auto parts supplier to the area.
The Shoals Economic Development Authority Board recommended the money for this project a couple weeks ago and things are ready to go.
The SEDA approved $11 and a half million to help secure this major automotive supplier.
SEDA officials have not made the company's name public but are calling this deal, "Project Tango."
According to our partners at the Times Daily, the plant will produce electric vehicle components and sign a 12-year lease on the building.
The average entry level wage for each job will be around 19 dollars an hour.
The plant will be built at the Shoals Research Airpark, near 6th street and Wilson dam road.
The announcement is expected sometime later this month or early next month.
The company is planning to move into an already-built spec factory, which means they will be ready to hit the ground running.
Products may be rolling off assembly lines as soon as next April.
