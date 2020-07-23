LIVE AT 1: AHSAA discusses return to play best practices released Wednesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama High School Athletic Association is scheduled to hold a press conference at 1 p.m. on Thursday to discuss plans for the fall season.
On Wednesday, the Alabama High School Athletic Association Central Board of Control approved the AHSAA’s Return to Play “Best Practices” recommended guidelines and reaffirmed plans to start fall sports on time.
Fall sports teams have the option to begin fall workouts on July 27 with the first week used by football for acclimation purposes only with helmets and shorts only.
The other fall sports – volleyball, cross country and swimming and diving – can use the first week for acclimation and tryouts. Schools not choosing that option may start fall practice on Aug. 3.
“The purpose of the Return to Play document is to offer AHSAA member schools best practices in order to commence the 2020-21 school year athletic seasons as scheduled and as safely as possible,” said AHSAA Executive Director Steve Savarese.
The first games can begin August 20.
School systems can still decide to not allow fall sports. At this year’s Summer Conference, it was covered that in the event that a school system does not allow all fall sports, every game not played will be “vacated” and the participating school will be awarded a win.
This applies for school systems deciding to do school traditionally, virtually, or blended.
In the event one school cannot participate in an sporting event the local superintendent will be responsible for notifying the AHSAA executive director in writing.
