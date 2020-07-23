John Lewis ‘Celebration of Life’ includes stops in Troy, Selma and Montgomery

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the family is encouraging Lewis’s supporters to organize John Lewis Virtual Love Events in their homes to watch the ceremonies. The family says the ceremonies will be livestreamed on multiple platforms. Supporters are also encouraged to tie a blue or purple ribbon on their front doors or in their front yards to commemorate the congressman’s life. Videos, photos, songs, or any kind of virtual tribute to Lewis can be posted at #BelovedCommunity or a written tribute can be left at www.theJohnLewisLegacy.com.