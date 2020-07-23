Jacksonville State University president tests positive for COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Jacksonville State University President Dr. Don Killingsworth announced Thursday evening he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Dr. Killingsworth made the announcement Thursday evening saying he was tested earlier in the day and it came back positive.
Below is the statement Killingsworth sent to students, faculty, and staff Thursday:
Over the past five months, the university administration has been dedicated to communicating openly all we know about the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our campus. In that same spirit of transparency, I wanted to be the first to let you know that I was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier today.
After experiencing a mild headache over the past few days, I went to the Student Health Center for a rapid COVID-19 test and was notified of my results within minutes. I immediately entered self-imposed isolation, where I will remain until I receive a negative test result (hopefully the middle of next week). At the moment, my symptoms are mild, and I expect to make a quick and full recovery.
Contact tracing is currently underway, and those who were potentially exposed will be notified by members of the COVID-19 Task Force. The President’s Office will be closed for the next week. While I plan to work remotely, Provost Christie Shelton (who has tested negative for the virus) and her staff stand by to assist you should you need immediate assistance. Graduation will continue next week as planned, whether or not I am able to attend.
This experience has certainly reminded me that anyone can catch this virus and we must not let down our guard. Please take care of yourself.
