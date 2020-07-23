Highway 75 crash results in 1 death Thursday morning

Fatal wreck on Highway 75 (Source: Douglas Police)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | July 23, 2020 at 11:35 AM CDT - Updated July 23 at 11:35 AM

DOUGLAS, Ala. (WAFF) - A crash involving two vehicles claimed one life Thursday morning on Highway 75 in Douglas.

According to Douglas Police Chief Eric Speight, the crash involved a pickup truck and an 18-wheeler.

The two vehicles collided resulting in the pickup truck overturning. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

Two juveniles inside the pickup were taken by ambulance to Marshall Medical Centers South with non-life-threatening injuries.

The wreck is under investigation.

