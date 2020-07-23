Heat and humidity continues with a few strong scattered storms this afternoon

Happy Thursday! If you feel like you’re experiencing déjà vu, you’re probably right.
The endless cycle of this hot, humid, and stormy pattern continues today. More patchy fog and haze is possible again this morning with temperatures into the low to mid 70s through much of the Valley. Just like Tuesday and Wednesday, we will warm quickly through the morning, climbing into the low 90s by lunchtime. Feels like temperatures will once again be near 100-degrees, if not higher. That heat and humidity will also once again bring isolated to scattered storms as we move through lunchtime and into the afternoon. These summer storms will still be hit or miss this afternoon, but they will be wider spread in coverage than what we saw yesterday. Where we see storms you can expect a 30 to 60 minute delay in outdoor plans along with periods of heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning.
We will continue with the daily heat and humidity into the weekend. Temperatures will be between 90 to 95 degrees each day through the weekend with midday and afternoon feels like temperatures between 98 to 105 degrees. Isolated storms will be possible each day as well, but Saturday looks like the drier of the three days. Sadly, there does not look to be a break from the heat anytime soon. Every day through the end of July looks to bring a high temperature at or above 90-degrees. We will also have to keep an eye on the tropics the next few days as Tropical Storm Gonzalo has developed over the Atlantic and is moving to the west.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
