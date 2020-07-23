Heat and humidity continues with a few strong scattered storms this afternoon

The endless cycle of this hot, humid, and stormy pattern continues today. More patchy fog and haze is possible again this morning with temperatures into the low to mid 70s through much of the Valley. Just like Tuesday and Wednesday, we will warm quickly through the morning, climbing into the low 90s by lunchtime. Feels like temperatures will once again be near 100-degrees, if not higher. That heat and humidity will also once again bring isolated to scattered storms as we move through lunchtime and into the afternoon. These summer storms will still be hit or miss this afternoon, but they will be wider spread in coverage than what we saw yesterday. Where we see storms you can expect a 30 to 60 minute delay in outdoor plans along with periods of heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning.