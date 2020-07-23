Gulf South Conference delays intercollegiate athletic competition

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - The Gulf South Conference (GSC) announced Thursday a delay to the fall season of intercollegiate athletics.
At this time, competition will not begin until the last week of September or the first week of October.
The GSC Board of Directors approved the delay on Tuesday and provided a period of time for institutions to inform their student-athletes. See a full list of teams included in the GSC.
Administrators across the league are working jointly on a new schedule that fits the timeline available. To accommodate this new schedule, soccer, volleyball, and football will exclusively play against conference opponents.
Additionally, a corresponding delay to the beginning of official practices will be instituted.
The conference will continue to monitor the situation and will be prepared to make any further changes prior to the start of practice for the adjusted championship segment.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.