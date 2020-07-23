Excessive force ‘frequently’ used against inmates in Alabama prisons, DOJ finds

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There is reasonable cause to believe inmates in the men’s prisons in Alabama are subjected to excessive force by prison staff, the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorney’s Offices in Alabama announced Thursday.
They say the conditions in the prisons violate the Constitution.
An investigation into the prisons found cause to believe there is a “pattern or practice of using excessive force against prisoners in Alabama’s prisons for men,” said Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband for the Civil Rights Division.
“The results of the investigation into excessive force issues within Alabama’s prisons is distressing and continues to require real and immediate attention,” said U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Alabama Louis Franklin. “We are hopeful that our continued work with State officials can ensure that the Department of Corrections abides by its constitutional obligations.”
The DOJ has give the Alabama Department of Corrections written notice of the findings from the investigation and the measures needed to address them.
DOJ says it will work with the state to find settlement terms to address the issues outlined in the report, which can be found here: Use of Force CRIPA Notice Letter (2020) and Cover Letter to Use of Force CRIPA Notice (2020).
“While we recognized the challenges of correcting systemic constitutional deficiencies in Alabama prisons that have existed for decades, now is the time for significant reform. The three U.S. Attorneys in Alabama are committed to a just resolution of this matter,” said U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Alabama Richard Moore.
The Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorney’s Offices for the Northern, Middle, and Southern Districts of Alabama started an investigation into Alabama’s prisons in October 2016
In April 2019, the DOJ notified the state that ADOC also fails to protect prisoners from sexual abuse and physical harm from other prisons and fails to maintain sanitary and safe facilities. DOJ says it is currently negotiating with Alabama to reach an agreement on remedies for the deficiencies identified in the April 2019 notice.
