Drake State offering free technical training

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Drake State Community and Technical College is offering free technical training for people who need a job.
The eight-week Manufacturing Skill Standards Council certification program will help students become certified production technicians.
The program combines online learning and hands-on learning.
It’s meant to offer an opportunity for training that some students may not otherwise be able to afford.
“This program is put together to help those in the community that are unemployed or underemployed, and even those that have not been accounted for, to help them get the hands-on skills that they need in manufacturing because manufacturing is one of the largest programs, industry programs, in region one. And so we’re here to offer this program to the community,” said Docquinn Taylor, director of adult education.
Participants will have a chance to use the same equipment you might use on the job, including industrial robots.
