Decatur Utilities warns of payment scam calls

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Utilities has a warning about scammers.
A spokesman says scammers have called Decatur Utilities customers from a number beginning with a 902 area code.
Remember, Decatur Utilities does not call customers on the phone and demand payment by credit, debit or prepaid card, nor do they threaten to disconnect utility service. If you get a call like that, hang up immediately.
You may call Decatur Utilities at 256-552-1400, option 4, to verify your account status.
