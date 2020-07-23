Decatur men face drug charges following vehicle pursuit

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department arrested two residents on multiple drug charges Wednesday.
On July 22, investigators attempted to conduct a vehicle stop on a gray sedan near 6th Avenue and Prospect Drive following a traffic violation. The driver failed to stop and led officers on a vehicle pursuit ending on 17th Avenue SE.
The occupants of the vehicle were identified as Larry D. Gill Jr. and Xavier Sears.
While investigating, police located a trafficking amount of synthetic cannabinoid, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.
Both men were arrested and charged with the following:
- Larry Gill, Jr. - Trafficking in synthetic cannabinoids, possession of marijuana in the second degree, unlawful possession of a drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, and attempting to flee and elude
- Xavier Sears - Trafficking in synthetic cannabinoids, possession of marijuana in the second degree, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Gill was transported and booked into Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $6,200 bond.
Sears was transported and booked into Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $5,600 bond.
No further information is available at this time.
