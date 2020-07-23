Decatur men face drug charges following vehicle pursuit

Decatur men face drug charges following vehicle pursuit
Larry Gill, Jr. and Xavier Sears (Source: Decatur Police Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | July 23, 2020 at 11:21 AM CDT - Updated July 23 at 11:21 AM

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department arrested two residents on multiple drug charges Wednesday.

On July 22, investigators attempted to conduct a vehicle stop on a gray sedan near 6th Avenue and Prospect Drive following a traffic violation. The driver failed to stop and led officers on a vehicle pursuit ending on 17th Avenue SE.

The occupants of the vehicle were identified as Larry D. Gill Jr. and Xavier Sears.

While investigating, police located a trafficking amount of synthetic cannabinoid, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Both men were arrested and charged with the following:

  • Larry Gill, Jr. - Trafficking in synthetic cannabinoids, possession of marijuana in the second degree, unlawful possession of a drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, and attempting to flee and elude
  • Xavier Sears - Trafficking in synthetic cannabinoids, possession of marijuana in the second degree, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Gill was transported and booked into Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $6,200 bond.

Sears was transported and booked into Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $5,600 bond.

No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.