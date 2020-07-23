Athens nursing home sees patients recover from COVID-19 amid new isolation restrictions

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - New Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on isolation times means more residents from a Limestone Health Facility are now considered COVID-19 free.
Earlier this week, officials from Senior Rehab and Recovery Center at Limestone Health Facility reported 93 people from that facility were diagnosed with the virus.
Now, officials tell us those who tested positive for COVID-19 are down to 80.
Officials said the reason they were able to clear so many residents and even employees of the virus was because of new guidelines on isolation times from the CDC, which then changed the definition of recovery.
Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health said those who have COVID-19, without any other major health issues should be quarantined under the new guidelines 10 days after first getting symptoms.
“Persons after a certain time in de-isolation were not able to transmit the virus to other persons when the symptoms had resolved after 10 days, and one day of no longer having fever,” Dr. Landers said.
Their fever must have dropped without fever medication for this classification to work, according to Dr. Landers.
Now, for when a person is considered recovered, the most common way that word is used is when the affected person isn’t experiencing symptoms anymore and is out of isolation.
Dr. Landers warns, there is a difference between isolation for those who’ve had the virus and quarantine for those who are waiting for test results.
