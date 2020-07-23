Alabama positivity rate increases amid record high numbers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The number of new Coronavirus cases in Alabama hit a record high today.
The Alabama Department of Public Health shows state numbers have increased by 2,283 cases. The state has 72,696 cases total.
While the number tests in Alabama are down, the number of people testing positive is higher than ever before.
“That is a pretty significant number for us,” Assistant State Health Officer for the Alabama Department of Public Health Dr. Karen Landers said. “What this shows is that we do have a lot of COVID 19 in Alabama.”
“The last positivity rate we had on our dashboard from our data was over 16%,” Landers said.
Landers said positivity rate is the amount of people testing positive out of the total number of test. Landers said the CDC suggests this number should be 5%. Landers also said positivity rate should be compared to testing numbers.
“We really target for testing .8% of the population of each county per every two week period,” Dr. Landers said.
Dr. Landers said that the amount of tests can vary.
“You may have less testing one week and then the next week you are actually above your numbers, so that it evens out,” Landers said.
The state has tested 618,011 people total. In the last two weeks, the state has tested 166,794 people.
“It’s very very important to have our testing numbers up in a high range,” Landers said. “That is the goal that we are continuing to try and achieve and we have been able to do that in the counties.”
Dr. Landers said they are seeing an increase in young people getting tested. She also said the drive for testing is mainly showing symptoms.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.