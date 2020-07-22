When does my school start? List of dates, reopening plans for schools in our viewing area

Back to School Dates and Reopening Details (Source: WAFF)
By Wade Smith | July 22, 2020 at 3:42 PM CDT - Updated July 22 at 3:48 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s almost time for the 2020-2021 school year and it’ll look different than any ever seen before due to COVID-19.

Many school systems pushed back their original start dates so they could have more time to prepare.

Here’s a look at the start dates we have so far for school systems in our viewing area and a link to information about school openings.

*If you do not see details for your school system below or believe the information below is out-of-date, please email our news room at waff-newstips@gray.tv

Albertville City Schools -

Start date: August 17, 2020

Click here to view the ACS reopening plan or read the full PDF below:

Arab City Schools -

Start date: August 17, 2020

Click here to read more on the Arab City Schools reopening plan.

Arab City Schools announce reopening plans; face masks required

See the full reopening PDF available here.

Athens City Schools -

Start date: August 17, 2020

Click here to read more on the Athens City Schools reopening plan.

Athens Reopening Guide
Athens Reopening Guide (Source: Athens City Schools)

See the full reopening release here.

Boaz City Schools -

Start date: August 20, 2020

Boaz City Schools Reopening Guide
Boaz City Schools Reopening Guide (Source: Boaz City Schools)

Click here to view the full PDF of the Boaz reopening plan.

Colbert County Schools -

Start date: August 24, 2020

Click here to view the full Colbert County Schools reopening PDF.

Cullman City Schools -

Start date: August 19, 2020

Read more about the Cullman City Schools reopening plan here.

Cullman City Schools Reopening Guide
Cullman City Schools Reopening Guide (Source: Cullman City Schools)

View the full Cullman City Schools reopening guide here.

Cullman County Schools -

Start date: August 20, 2020

Read more about the Cullman County Schools reopening guide here.

Decatur City Schools -

Start date: August 12, 2020

Click here to read more about the Decatur reopening plan or see the full PDF below:

DeKalb County Schools -

Start date: August 10, 2020

Click here to view the DeKalb County Schools reopening guide.

DeKalb County Schools Reopening Guide
DeKalb County Schools Reopening Guide (Source: DeKalb County Schools)

Fayetteville City Schools -

Start date: August 3, 2020

Click here to view the full Fayetteville City Schools reopening guide.

Fayetteville City Schools Reopening Guide
Fayetteville City Schools Reopening Guide (Source: Fayetteville City Schools)

Florence City Schools -

Start date: TBA

Fort Payne City Schools -

Start date: August 12, 2020

Click here to read the full Fort Payne City Schools reopening guide.

Fort Payne City Schools Reopening Guide
Fort Payne City Schools Reopening Guide (Source: Fort Payne City Schools)

Franklin County Schools -

Start date: August 20, 2020

Click here to view the Franklin County Schools reopening plan or see the full PDF below:

Guntersville City Schools -

Start date: August 12, 2020

Click here to see the Guntersville City School reopening resource guide.

Hartselle City Schools -

Start date: August 10, 2020

Click here to view the Hartselle City Schools reopening guide.

Huntsville City Schools -

Start date: August 17, 2020

Update to PDF reopening plan below:

All students will engage in remote learning during the first nine weeks in order to mitigate risk due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

HCS is joining both Madison City Schools and the Madison County School System in opting to begin the first nine weeks online. HCS Superintendent Christie Finley and leaders from the other districts made the joint announcement during a press conference on July 22.

“The health and safety of students, families and staff members is paramount,” Finley said. “This was not an easy decision, and this was not something we took lightly. We join our nearby school districts and school districts across the country in working to mitigate risk by beginning the school year remotely.”

The original plan prior to the above update can be viewed below:

[ CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL JULY 22 HUNTSVILLE AND MADISON SCHOOLS ANNOUNCEMENT ]

Lauderdale County Schools -

Start date: August 17, 2020

Click here to view the Lauderdale County Schools reopening guide.

Lauderdale County Schools Reopening Guide
Lauderdale County Schools Reopening Guide (Source: Lauderdale County Schools)

Lawrence County Schools -

Start date: August 12, 2020

Lawrence County has yet to finalize reopening plans. See below for a FAQ document released recently by administrators.

Lincoln County Schools -

Start date: August 3, 2020

Click here to view the Lincoln County Schools reopening plan or view the full PDF below:

Limestone County Schools -

Start date: August 7, 2020

See a full list of questions and answers on the Limestone County reopening process here.

Jackson County Schools -

Start date: August 7, 2020

Click here to view the Jackson County Schools reopening plan or view the full PDF below:

Madison City Schools -

Start date: August 12, 2020

On July 22, Madison City Schools issued new guidance for reopening this fall. The school year is still scheduled to begin on August 12 but the first nine weeks will be completed virtually.

See the full plan here.

Madison County Schools -

Start date: August 19, 2020

Madison County Schools provided an update on July 22.

Due to the ever-increasing numbers of positive COVID-19 cases in Madison County, we are announcing collectively that all instruction in Huntsville City, Madison City, and Madison County School Systems will be conducted remotely for the first nine-weeks.

For our Madison County School System family, this means all students will start at Level 3 Substantial Spread of our reopening plan.  We will provide additional information to our families July 31st.

Read the full reopening guide here or see the description of Level 3 Substantial Spread below:

Madison County Schools Reopening Levels
Madison County Schools Reopening Levels (Source: Madison County Schools)

Marshall County Schools -

Start date: August 20, 2020

Click here to view the full Marshall County Schools reopening plan.

Marshall County Schools make plans for upcoming school year
Marshall County Schools make plans for upcoming school year (Source: waff)

Morgan County Schools -

Start date: August 12, 2020

Click here to read the Morgan County Schools reopening plan or view the full PDF below:

Muscle Shoals City Schools -

Start date: August 10, 2020

Click here to read the Muscle Shoals City School reopening guide.

Russellville City Schools -

Start date: August 12, 2020

Click here to view the Russellville City School reopening plan.

Russellville City Schools Reopening Plan
Russellville City Schools Reopening Plan (Source: Russellville City Schools)

Scottsboro City Schools -

Start date: August 12, 2020

" target=_blank>Click here to view the Scottsboro City Schools reopening plan.

Scottsboro City Schools
Scottsboro City Schools (Source: Scottsboro City Schools)

Scottsboro City Schools additionally released a video related to the reopening plan.

Sheffield City Schools -

Start date: August 17, 2020

Click here to view the full Sheffield City Schools reopening plan.

Tuscumbia City Schools -

Start date: August 20, 2020

Click here to view the full Tuscumbia City Schools reopening plan.

Tuscumbia City Schools Reopening Plan
Tuscumbia City Schools Reopening Plan (Source: Tuscumbia City Schools)

See the latest on the impact coronavirus is having on our classrooms.

