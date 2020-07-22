When does my school start? List of dates, reopening plans for schools in our viewing area

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s almost time for the 2020-2021 school year and it’ll look different than any ever seen before due to COVID-19.
Many school systems pushed back their original start dates so they could have more time to prepare.
Here’s a look at the start dates we have so far for school systems in our viewing area and a link to information about school openings.
*If you do not see details for your school system below or believe the information below is out-of-date, please email our news room at waff-newstips@gray.tv
Start date: August 17, 2020
Click here to view the ACS reopening plan or read the full PDF below:
Start date: August 17, 2020
See the full reopening PDF available here.
Start date: August 17, 2020
See the full reopening release here.
Start date: August 20, 2020
Start date: August 24, 2020
Start date: August 19, 2020
Read more about the Cullman City Schools reopening plan here.
Start date: August 20, 2020
Read more about the Cullman County Schools reopening guide here.
Start date: August 12, 2020
Click here to read more about the Decatur reopening plan or see the full PDF below:
Start date: August 10, 2020
Start date: August 3, 2020
Start date: TBA
Start date: August 12, 2020
Start date: August 20, 2020
Click here to view the Franklin County Schools reopening plan or see the full PDF below:
Start date: August 12, 2020
Start date: August 10, 2020
Start date: August 17, 2020
All students will engage in remote learning during the first nine weeks in order to mitigate risk due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.
HCS is joining both Madison City Schools and the Madison County School System in opting to begin the first nine weeks online. HCS Superintendent Christie Finley and leaders from the other districts made the joint announcement during a press conference on July 22.
“The health and safety of students, families and staff members is paramount,” Finley said. “This was not an easy decision, and this was not something we took lightly. We join our nearby school districts and school districts across the country in working to mitigate risk by beginning the school year remotely.”
The original plan prior to the above update can be viewed below:
Start date: August 17, 2020
Start date: August 12, 2020
Lawrence County has yet to finalize reopening plans. See below for a FAQ document released recently by administrators.
Start date: August 3, 2020
Click here to view the Lincoln County Schools reopening plan or view the full PDF below:
Start date: August 7, 2020
Start date: August 7, 2020
Click here to view the Jackson County Schools reopening plan or view the full PDF below:
Start date: August 12, 2020
On July 22, Madison City Schools issued new guidance for reopening this fall. The school year is still scheduled to begin on August 12 but the first nine weeks will be completed virtually.
Start date: August 19, 2020
Madison County Schools provided an update on July 22.
Due to the ever-increasing numbers of positive COVID-19 cases in Madison County, we are announcing collectively that all instruction in Huntsville City, Madison City, and Madison County School Systems will be conducted remotely for the first nine-weeks.
For our Madison County School System family, this means all students will start at Level 3 Substantial Spread of our reopening plan. We will provide additional information to our families July 31st.
Read the full reopening guide here or see the description of Level 3 Substantial Spread below:
Start date: August 20, 2020
Start date: August 12, 2020
Click here to read the Morgan County Schools reopening plan or view the full PDF below:
Start date: August 10, 2020
Start date: August 12, 2020
Start date: August 12, 2020
Start date: August 17, 2020
Start date: August 20, 2020
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.