UPDATE: Police say missing teenagers found in Bessemer were rape, sex crimes victims

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - There are new charges in a case of two missing runaway teenagers from Morgan County who were found in Bessemer.
The two missing teenagers were found in Bessemer on May 13, 2020, and it all started with a traffic stop.
Bessemer police stopped a car and officers found a 15-year-old girl in the car with several other people.
Officers said she gave a fake name. They then realized she was a missing girl from North Alabama.
She was taken home, and when she got back she told authorities there were sex crimes going on at a home on 31st Street South in Bessemer.
Bessemer police went to the house and found a 13-year-old girl who was also missing from North Alabama.
After further investigation officers determined the juveniles were the victims of rape and other sex crimes while in Bessemer.
Detectives have charged Joseph Clemons with the following crimes:
Rape first degree
Rape second degree
Sodomy first degree
Sexual abuse first degree
Two counts of facilitating the travel of a child for unlawful sexual act
Two counts of enticing a child for immoral purpose
Electronic solicitation of a child
Clemons has been arrested and is in custody at the Jefferson County jail under a total bond of $255,000.
