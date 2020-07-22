Retired Marine Corps Major crossing the country to raise veteran suicide awareness

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A retired veteran is on an incredible and inspirational journey and he made a stop in the Magic City Tuesday.
Retired Marine Corps Major Scott Huesing is riding across the country and back around. That’s 4,600 miles on his motorcycle and it’s all to raise awareness about the rate of suicide among veterans.
Huesing says he was inspired to do this after losing a close friend and fellow veteran to suicide last month.
“When we laid my friend to rest last Sunday, his mom gave me the last $32 in his wallet, it was all the money that he had and that gesture I think speaks volumes about why I’m riding. These aren’t statistics to me, these are my fellow Marines, sailors, and soldiers,” said Major Huesing.
During his ride, Huesing is trying to raise money for the Save the Brave foundation which develops support networks and resources for veterans in need.
If you’d like to donate, you can do so by clicking here.
