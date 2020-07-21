Rain and Storms moving in for the afternoon

We are seeing some activity this afternoon in the form showers.
Scattered across northern Alabama, these storms will last into the early evening today. With these storms, we are seeing lightning and winds pick up.
These storms, as they pass through, will keep us slightly cooler for the afternoon, but we remain in the 90s.
Humidity will also impact us this afternoon. Thanks to the rain moving in, that air will be saturated and less than comfortable. We close out today dry, and under mostly cloudy skies.
Thursday we can expect much of the same, though slightly higher in those temperatures. Our heat indices for the next few days will continue in the triple digits and the humidity will follow through many of those days.
For your weekend, we are in the lower 90s with a little more sunshine to finish off the week. Next week, starting Monday we are above average and will see the lower to mid-90s through much of next week.
Storms to be expected for today through Friday with a little break over the weekend.
