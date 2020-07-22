Progress continues on US 231 bridges

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Progress is underway for construction on the new bridges along U.S. 231 in Lacey’s Spring.
For the past 8 weeks construction crews have been hard at work with bridge construction here on U.S. 231.
Crews with contractor Brasfield and Gorrie placed 12 concrete girders that will support the decks of the twin span bridges on U.S. 231.
It’s part of the Alabama Department of Transportation emergency landslide repair construction project. The work became necessary after heavy flooding in February washed away part of the highway.
“That’s where they drill down about 15 feet deep into solid rock and pour a large concrete and steel case that supports the foundation for the bridge,”ALDOT north region public information officer Seth Burkett.
He said an additional 24 of the 84 girders, or support beams, will be in place by Saturday.
Once that is complete, Burkett said construction will begin on the bridge deck.
"The deck is the actual riding and surface of the bridge that the road is on and then they will also construct the bridge guard rails."
Each bridge will be about 1,000 feet long and 44 feet wide.
There will be two lanes for traffic in each direction and shoulders on either side.
Burkett said even during the pandemic they are thankful to be able to work and complete the construction.
"The bridges are progressing at roughly the same rate. They are setting the girders on the north bound side today and tomorrow they will be setting them on the south bound sound side."
Burkett said they expect to open the bridge by Dec. 2.
The total cost of the construction is $14.6 million. If completed early, the contractor could earn incentives up to nearly $2.5 million. Pay deductions are possible for late completion.
