New COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in Scottsboro

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - More COVID-19 testing is now available in Jackson County.
Highlands Medical Center is bringing back its drive-thru testing site.
In March, Highlands Medical Center held a COVID-19 drive-thru at the junior high school.
Now they have a new location at the Veteran’s Fairgrounds in Scottsboro every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“We have set these for the testing of the folks in Jackson county, but it also keeps these patients that are concerned about COVID-19 out of the hospital and doctor’s office,” said Highlands Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Lonnie Albin.
As of right now, they don’t have any COVID-19 patients at the hospital.
Albin said last Wednesday and Friday they tested around 30 patients.
But, this Monday alone, they tested 80 people.
“Looking at some of the data from the Alabama Department of Public Health we’re seeing pretty much the same number of patients being the vast majority of positive patients range between their 20′s and 40′s,” said Albin.
Since Govenor Ivey’s mandatory mask mandate, Albin said he has seen a decrease in the number of cases.
“This morning we have noted over the past two days a slight downward tick if you will of the numbers. Two days don’t make a trend, but it’s certainly encouraging.”
If you would like to get tested a doctor’s order is not required. Just bring your I.D. and insurance card.
If you don’t have insurance, the fee will be covered by Medicaid.
