Move the Monument campaign goes to the Madison County Commission

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s been six weeks since the Madison County Commission voted to move the confederate statue from the Madison County Courthouse grounds, but it’s still there.
The Madison County Commission will be hearing from the “Move the Monument” group about the monument on Wednesday at 10 a.m.
That group includes members from the Rosa Parks Day Committee and the Tennessee Valley Progressive Alliance.
Rosa Parks Day Committee media liaison David Person says members will also be peacefully marching around the courthouse.
So far, the city council and county commission have both supported moving the monument but each says they're handcuffed by a state law that prevents them from taking action.
Person says the law is unjust, and other cities have decided to ignore it, move statues and pay a fine.
He wants Huntsville to do the same.
“We believe that the commission’s current commitment to only remove the monument if it can be done within the confines of the 2017 monument’s law is wrong,” Person said. “We believe it’s wrong because the law is wrong. It’s an unjust law. It’s a law that was contrived specifically to protect Confederate monuments.”
Person says he understands this is a controversial topic on both sides, but wants the community to know that members on his side won’t stop until the commission takes action.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.