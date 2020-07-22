LIVE AT 9: Huntsville, Madison school administrators discuss school plans for fall

Source: WAFF (Source: WAFF)
By Wade Smith | July 22, 2020 at 8:00 AM CDT - Updated July 22 at 8:00 AM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - At 9 a.m. on Wednesday, a group of school administrators from Huntsville and Madison are scheduled to discuss reopening plans for Fall 2020.

[ CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE LIVE UPDATE AT 9 A.M. ]

The announcement will be held at the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber within the auditorium to allow for social distancing.

The following people are scheduled to participate:

  • Christie Finley, Superintendent of Huntsville City Schools
  • Dr. Ed Nichols, Superintendent of Madison City Schools
  • Allen Perkins, Superintendent of Madison City Schools
  • Mayor Tommy Battle, City of Huntsville
  • Mayor Paul Finley, City of Madison
  • Elizabeth Fleming, Executive Director, The Schools Foundation
  • Kevin Byrnes, 2020 Board Chair, Huntsville/Madison County Chamber Board of Directors
  • Lucia Cape, Senior Vice President of Economic Development, Industry Relations & Workforce, Huntsville/Madison County Chamber
  • Dr. Oscar Montgomery, Senior Pastor, Union Hill Primitive Baptist Church

