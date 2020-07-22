LIVE AT 9: Huntsville, Madison school administrators discuss school plans for fall

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - At 9 a.m. on Wednesday, a group of school administrators from Huntsville and Madison are scheduled to discuss reopening plans for Fall 2020.
The announcement will be held at the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber within the auditorium to allow for social distancing.
The following people are scheduled to participate:
- Christie Finley, Superintendent of Huntsville City Schools
- Dr. Ed Nichols, Superintendent of Madison City Schools
- Allen Perkins, Superintendent of Madison City Schools
- Mayor Tommy Battle, City of Huntsville
- Mayor Paul Finley, City of Madison
- Elizabeth Fleming, Executive Director, The Schools Foundation
- Kevin Byrnes, 2020 Board Chair, Huntsville/Madison County Chamber Board of Directors
- Lucia Cape, Senior Vice President of Economic Development, Industry Relations & Workforce, Huntsville/Madison County Chamber
- Dr. Oscar Montgomery, Senior Pastor, Union Hill Primitive Baptist Church
