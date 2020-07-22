Lance West promoted to UAH hockey head coach

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The University of Alabama in Huntsville has promoted Lance West to the hockey program’s head coach.
West has served two seasons as the assistant coach for team.
He also played for the Chargers hockey team from 1991-1995.
Before returning to UAH, West was at University of Alaska Fairbanks for 10 seasons. He was an assistant for nine campaigns before guiding them to the conference playoffs as interim head coach in 2017-2018.
“He has a deep understanding of what UAH hockey means to the community and an incredible pedigree within the college hockey landscape. We believe Lance will be successful in continuing the regrowth of the program and will attract successful student-athletes to UAH,” said Cade Smith, UAH’s director of athletics.
“I am honored to be named head coach of The University of Alabama in Huntsville hockey program,” West said. “I want to thank President Dr. Darren Dawson and Dr. Cade Smith for the opportunity to lead the Charger hockey.”
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.