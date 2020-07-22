Keeping students engaged during remote learning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Student success is a top priority for the school districts as they transition to remote learning.
Educators are in the process of being trained to teach online.
This fall, public school students in Madison County may not be meeting face to face, but attendance will be taken virtually with online portals and students are expected to participate in class.
Huntsville City Schools Superintendent Christie Finley said the district outlined what a typical school day would look like for elementary and secondary aged students during their last school board meeting, she encourages parents to review those guidelines and expectations. She said the state department of education has also developed plans to better keep students engaged compared to when school was let out this spring.
Social workers will be on hand to help communicate between the district and parents if they see a child is falling behind.
Finley said to help students engage, there will be question and answer time during the day to support relationships.
“Even though we are not face to face, we are still building relationships. We cannot underestimate that social and emotional component,” said Finley. “That connectiveness that happens in the classroom setting. Although it is not the same, we are going to do our best to make sure teachers are reaching out to their students.”
The superintendents will evaluate the pandemic around Labor Day to determine whether in-school learning can be implemented. If so, they said there will most likely be a phased in return for students, while students who opted for virtual learning will continue.
